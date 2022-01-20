FPJ-Ed: Higher & Technical Education Dept to soon send proposal for reopening of colleges to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says Uday Samant

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that his department will soon send a proposal for the reopening of colleges to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his consent. Samant’s statement came in response to rising demand from various organizations and education experts.

‘’Regarding starting colleges in the state, I will discuss with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the proposal will be forwarded to him for final approval,’’ said Samant.

His announcement came days after he had announced that the non-agricultural and technical universities colleges in the state will remain shut till February 15. Samant, who had held meetings with the divisional commissioners, district collectors and vice-chancellors, had said that the decision was taken for the safety of the students and it would also be applicable to deemed, private and self-financed universities in the state.

Samant said in view of the safety of the students, all the colleges will conduct the examinations online. All universities have agreed to hold the exams online.

All universities have been instructed to start helplines for students. However, in the wake of poor internet connectivity or power supply issues, if students cannot appear for online exams, they should not worry as they will be given another chance to clear their exams so that they will not lose their academic year,’’ said Samant. Further, if students cannot appear for an online exam if they are infected by the pandemic or due to their family members being affected by the virus, they will be given an opportunity to clear their exams.

The minister had also declared that the government has also taken a decision for the closure of all hostels affiliated to various colleges by giving advance notice to the students. These hostels will be closed for a specified time period and the universities will implement it during their respective jurisdictions. However, hostels for students from abroad will not be shut.

ALSO READ Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai Police arrests fifth suspect from Odisha

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 08:43 PM IST