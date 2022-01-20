Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai Police arrests fifth suspect from Odisha

The Mumbai Police has arrested one more suspect in the Bulli Bai app case from Odisha on Thursday, January 20, India Today reported.

Earlier, Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal, and Niraj Bishnoi were arrested in relation with the 'Bulli Bai' pertaining to a GitHub app where pictures of Muslim women were posted for 'auction'. They were sent to police custody.

The Mumbai Police cyber cell is bringing the arrested suspect on Thursday to Mumbai after finishing the legal process.

Meanwhile, a team of the cyber cell has gone to Delhi to take custody of the accused mastermind Niraj Bishnoi. Delhi special cell had apprehended Neeraj Bishnoi, who is said to be the mastermind of the Bulli Bai app.

'Bulli Bai' popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter were singled out and their photos were being displayed as Bulli Bai.

ARRESTS SO FAR

This was the fifth arrest in the case. Here is the full list of people who have been arrested earlier.

Shweta Singh: The 18-year-old was arrested by the Mumbai Police on January 4 from Uttarakhand. She was initially believed to be the master mind behind the app.

Vishal Kumar: The 21-year-old was apprehended in Bengaluru on January 4.

Mayank Rawal: The 21-year-old co-accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Niraj Bishnoi: The creator of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi from Assam also aged 21, was arrested by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on January 6.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:04 PM IST