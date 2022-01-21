FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks clarity from BMC, state govt on COVID-19 booster shots

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and also the Union and Maharashtra governments to file an affidavit spelling out how do they propose to implement their policy for administering the booster shots to citizens.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anil Kilor also asked those who are eligible for the booster shot to visit the vaccination centres and get their jabs at the earliest.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Dhruti Kapadia seeking to know how the authorities are planning to implement the policy for administering the booster shot. She claimed that there is no clarity yet as to by when and how the shots are to be taken.

"There is no clarity as on date as to who all can take the booster shot. Some say we have to take the shot after six months of receiving both the doses and same say we need to wait for some more time," Kapadia told the judges on Friday.

"All this PIL seeks is clarity for the citizens so that there is no confusion," she added.

Having heard her for a few minutes, Chief Justice Datta said that all the stakeholders need to file a short affidavit on this so that there is some clarity.

"Till then, we think those who are eligible for the booster jab shouldn't make it late. Please visit the vaccination centres they (authorities) are waiting there to vaccinate you," Chief Justice Datta said while adjourning the hearing for two weeks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:02 PM IST