Mumbai police arrest three persons from Haryana over viral Clubhouse discussion targeting Muslim women

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch have made three arrests in connection to the obscene comments made against Muslim women on a chatting application, Clubhouse. Police said that all three arrests were made from Haryana and they will be produced before a local court there for transit remand.



According to police sources, the arrests were made late on Thursday night, after a Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, seeking deactivation of the Clubhouse app on Wednesday.

In a tweet posted early this morning, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the city police for the arrests in the case.“Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse,” she said in the tweet.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police had also written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which “obscene comments were made against Muslim women”.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:56 AM IST