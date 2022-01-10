Pune: Unidentified person booked for demanding Rs 11.63 crore in dogecoin with data hack threat
An unidentified person has been booked in Pune in Maharashtra for threatening to hack the data of a private finance firm and demanding Rs 11.63 crore as ransom from its management, a police official said on Sunday.
