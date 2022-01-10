e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest Updates -

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI file

Representative Image | PTI file

10 January 2022 09:39 AM IST

Pune: Unidentified person booked for demanding Rs 11.63 crore in dogecoin with data hack threat

An unidentified person has been booked in Pune in Maharashtra for threatening to hack the data of a private finance firm and demanding Rs 11.63 crore as ransom from its management, a police official said on Sunday.

10 January 2022 09:03 AM IST

Mumbai: 157 cops test positive in last 48 hrs, 2 deaths reported

10 January 2022 09:03 AM IST

Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Byculla godown, no casualties yet

