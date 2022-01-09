Mumbai: 157 cops test positive in last 48 hrs, 2 deaths reported

The Mumbai police COVID-19 tally continued to rise even today with 157 police personnel testing positive in the last 48 hours, taking the total active cases of the city police to 486.

The city police have so far lost 125 personnel to the deadly disease with the latest two personnel reported dead on Friday and Saturday. Many senior police officers of the city police have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Of the fresh 157 cases, 91 tested positive on Friday, while 66 others tested positive on Saturday. Of the cases reported on Saturday, repeated infections have been found in 25 personnel, while 41 of them had taken both doses of the vaccine and six have taken only one dose.

As per the latest figures, of the total active cases, 104 are currently hospitalised, while the rest are under house isolation.

Among the senior officials of Mumbai police who are on sick leave are Joint CP Vishwas Nangare Patil and additional CPs include Dilip Sawant (south region), Sandeep Karnik (West region), Satyanarayan Choudhary (traffic) and Atul Patil (MT).

Deputy Commissioner of Police who have also applied for medical leave are: Hari Balaji (zone 1), Vijay Patil (4), Manjunath Singe (zone 9), Vishal Thakur (zone 11), Somnath Gharge (zone 12), Geeta Chavhan (Port Zone), Datta Nalawade (ANC), Prakash Jadhav (Detection), Nitin Pawar (traffic) and Sunil Bharadwaj (LA) Shivaji Rathod (SB1), N Ambika (HQ1), Niyati Thaker (SB2), Balkrishna Yadav (wireless).

57-year-old Mahendra Singh Bhati, an Assistant Sub-inspector attached to the motor vehicle department in Nagpada is the last policeman to have died due to COVID-19. He died on Saturday.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:14 PM IST