Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Byculla godown, no casualties yet

Mumbai: A level 2 fire was reported in a wooden godown near near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

According to ANI, eight fire brigades were rushed to the spot to put on the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

"A level-2 fire broke out in a wood godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire, no casualties reported so far," said an official.

Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:58 AM IST