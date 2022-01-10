e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

Watch Video: Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Byculla godown, no casualties yet

FPJ Web Desk
via @AnandDiamond

Mumbai: A level 2 fire was reported in a wooden godown near near Mustafa Bazar in Byculla in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

According to ANI, eight fire brigades were rushed to the spot to put on the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

"A level-2 fire broke out in a wood godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire, no casualties reported so far," said an official.

Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:58 AM IST
