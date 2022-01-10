e-Paper Get App

Monday, January 10, 2022

Pune: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh seized

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

The Pune police on Sunday seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 46 lakh, reports from the Indian Express stated.

Acting on a tip-off, a truck was intercepted on the Pune Solapur highway by Hadapsar police officials.

The truck was allegedly transporting banned gutkha products from Karnataka to a godown in the Fursungi area near Hadapsar.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at Hadapsar police station.

Monday, January 10, 2022
