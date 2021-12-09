Mumbai Air Quality Index at different locations today morning, 9 Dec by SAFAR Mumbai.
Mumbai Air Quality Index at different locations today morning, 9 Dec by SAFAR Mumbai.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 9, 2021
Colaba very poor
Mazgaon and Chembur poor
Rest of the places its moderate
Its dynamic and will improve as day progresses ...
Morning walkers and people with outdoor activity in early hrs, TC pic.twitter.com/zgxBmlkGwB
Maharashtra's first patient of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, who resides in Thane district, was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection, a civic official said.
