Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
09 December 2021

Mumbai Air Quality Index at different locations today morning, 9 Dec by SAFAR Mumbai.

09 December 2021

State fails to file application in SC for postponement of local body polls

09 December 2021

COVID-19: Maha's first Omicron case patient discharged from hospital after testing negative

Maharashtra's first patient of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, who resides in Thane district, was on Wednesday discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the infection, a civic official said.

09 December 2021

No need to panic, severity of Omicron is low: Maharashtra Health Minister

09 December 2021

BJP will win 418 seats in 2024 LS polls: Chandrakant Patil

(With inputs from agencies)

