Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:27 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

04 December 2021 09:46 AM IST

CGST Commissionerate in Thane busts fake GST Input Tax Credit racket worth Rs 12 crores, arrests one

Thane Central Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate busted a fake GST Input Tax Credit racket worth Rs 12 crores and arrested one person on Friday.

04 December 2021 09:46 AM IST

MSRTC employees strike: Maharashtra Govt mulls over taking action under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act

Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday said that the state government is seriously considering taking action under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, in view of the strike called by the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

