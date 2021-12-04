Maharashtra | As per #Omicron guidelines, everyday CEO, MIAL will send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24hrs, to disaster management unit, which will further forward it ward-wise to Ward War Rooms & Medical Officer of Health: BMC pic.twitter.com/iJ9YGJZhJ6— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
CGST Commissionerate in Thane busts fake GST Input Tax Credit racket worth Rs 12 crores, arrests one
Thane Central Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate busted a fake GST Input Tax Credit racket worth Rs 12 crores and arrested one person on Friday.
MSRTC employees strike: Maharashtra Govt mulls over taking action under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act
Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Friday said that the state government is seriously considering taking action under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, in view of the strike called by the employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.
