COVID-19: Want to undergo RT-PCR at Mumbai airport? Check charges and procedure for normal and rapid testing here

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reduced the rates of Rapid PCR test from Rs 4,500 to Rs 3,900. Along with this normal RT-PCR test costing Rs 600 is also available at CSMIA.

"The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the test at a minimal cost and enable them a safe and secured travel," an official statement from the CSMIA said.

Passengers arriving from "at risk" countries are deboarded on priority. CSMIA has set up dedicated corridors and counters for their screening and verification, the statement said.

Arrivals from countries declared "at risk"

Passengers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe or passengers who have visited any of these 3 countries in last 15 days before arrival in Maharashtra, are required to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days after giving their RT-PCR test at CSMIA.

Such passengers shall also undergo second RT-PCR test on seventh day. If any of the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, then the passenger will be shifted to a Hospital with COVID treatment facilities by MCGM / state authorities. If the seventh day test is found negative, passenger will have to undergo a further 7 days of home quarantine.

Passengers arriving from Europe including United Kingdom, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival and are required to wait for their test results before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If the RT-PCR test is found to be positive, then such passenger will be shifted to a designated isolation facility / hospital with COVID treatment facilities by MCGM / state authorities.

Arrivals from countries not declared "at risk"

Travelers from countries excluding those at risk are allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days' post arrival.

Around 2% of the total flight passengers) are required to undergo RT-PCR test post-arrival testing at random at CSMIA on arrival. The 2% of such travelers in each flight are identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Such travelers are escorted by the concerned airlines to RT-PCR testing area on arrival.

For any of the above-mentioned passenger testing positive in RT-PCR test at CSMIA, they are managed as per the laid down standard protocol and their samples are also sent for genomic sequencing.

Children and Domestic passengers

Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

Meanwhile, domestic arriving passengers are required to be double-vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR test carried out within 72 hours before boarding.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:10 PM IST