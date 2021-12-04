e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts dry weather till December 8

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday in its 24-hour forecast for Mumbai has been predicted dry weather for Mumbai till Wednesday, December 8.

However, according to reports, light shower/drizzle at isolated places is possible within the next 36 hours in Thane interiors.

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Saturday, both IMD Colaba observatory recorded 0 mm rain

According to weathermen, the dry weather is owing to the cyclonic circulation over the north-east Arabian Sea off the south Gujarat-north Konkan coasts.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of December, as unseasonal showers returned after a brief hiatus.

In the 24-hour period ending 8:00 am, on Thursday, Mumbai, its eastern and western suburbs recorded 83.69 mm, 79.83 mm and 73.26mm of rain respectively.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:04 PM IST
