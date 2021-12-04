FPJ-Ed | MPSC exams 2022: Tentative schedule announced on official website - mpsc.gov.in

The tentative schedule for the competitive examinations to be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in the year 2022 has been published on the commission's website - mpsc.gov.in

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत सन 2022 मध्ये आयोजित केल्या जाणाऱ्या स्पर्धा परीक्षांचे अंदाजित वेळापत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे. pic.twitter.com/TSNOZ64woC — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) December 4, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:25 PM IST