Parliament passes bill to repeal three farm laws Thane: Dombivali resident tests COVID-19 positive after returning from South Africa; samples will be sent for genome sequencingCOVID-19: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variantIndia reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:28 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by Mohit Bharatiya

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest update | Unsplash

29 November 2021 04:28 PM IST
29 November 2021 04:06 PM IST

Mumbai court grants bail to Nawab Malik in defamation case filed by Mohit Bharatiya

