Dombivali resident tests COVID-19 positive after returning from South Africa; samples will be sent for genome sequencing
A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.
Western Disturbance likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30, says IMD
A fresh, active Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
Due to its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm are likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Southwest Madhya Pradesh and South Rajasthan during November 30-December 2.
Mumbai: Harbour line to get 12 AC local train services from December 1
Ninety-six years down the line, the Harbour line on Central Railway, where the first EMU train made its debut in Bombay, will get a major upgrade. Starting December 1, the Central Railway (CR) will introduce 12 air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Vashi/Panvel Harbour line. In February 1925, the first EMU train ran on Victoria Terminus (present-day CSMT) – Coorla (present Kurla) Harbour corridor.
Mumbai: BMC initiates restoration of Worli fort, project to cost Rs 2 crore
After the Mahim fort, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now initiated the restoration and beautification of the Worli Fort in coordination with the State Archeological Department. On November 26, the civic body's G (south) ward (Worli, Lower Parel) floated a tender for the project, that will cost Rs 2 crore on the civic coffers.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)