Western Disturbance likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30, says IMD

A fresh, active Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

Due to its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm are likely over Gujarat, North Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Southwest Madhya Pradesh and South Rajasthan during November 30-December 2.