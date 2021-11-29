COVID-19 Omicron variant: Maharashtra cabinet discusses ways to prevent spread of infection

As the threat of new new COVID-19 'Omircon' variant, looms large the Maharashtra cabinet today held a meeting to discuss ways to prevent its spread.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the information of the passengers coming from abroad should be received regularly so that they can be monitored and the infection can be prevented in time.

Thackeray said that if international and domestic airlines across the country regularly share information with each other, it will be easier to find sick passengers.

The meeting also discussed the issue of how to check passengers who are arriving from abroad without landing directly at Mumbai or other airports in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Public Health Department has issued advisory for reopening of schools for classes 1 to 4 from December 1.

The schools will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, proper santisations of classrooms, students, teachers, staff without masks will not be allowed inside the school, as per Public Health Department guidelines. Even thermal screening will be mandatory.

According to Public Health Department guidelines, school surroundings must be kept clean and regular sanitisation is advised. Everyone is advised to wash their hands frequently to eliminate the risk of any possible infection. Schools have been asked to ensure that there is a distance of at least six feet between two students at all times.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:04 PM IST