COVID-19: Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for schools for classes 1 to 4 from Dec 1 - Check details here

As the threat of new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, looms large, Maharashtra's Public Health Department has issued advisory for reopening of schools for classes 1 to 4 from December 1.

The Public Health Department has asked schools to follow COVID-19 protocols imposed by the state and central government will be followed in all schools.

The schools will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, proper santisations of classrooms, students, teachers, staff without masks will not be allowed inside the school, as per Public Health Department guidelines. Even thermal screening will be mandatory.

According to Public Health Department guidelines, school surroundings must be kept clean and regular sanitisation is advised. Everyone is advised to wash their hands frequently to eliminate the risk of any possible infection. Schools have been asked to ensure that there is a distance of at least six feet between two students at all times.

The Maharashtra cabinet on November 25 to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.

In-person classes at primary schools in the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Schools reopened for Classes 5 to 12 in rural areas on October 4, while those in urban areas resumed for Classes 8 to 12.

