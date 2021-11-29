Thane: Atleast 67 people test COVID-19 positive at old age home in Bhiwandi

Around 67 people including 5 staff members were found COVID-19 positive at an old age home in Thane's Bhiwandi area. Out of them, 59 people were fully vaccinated.

They have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra | Around 67 people including 5 staff members found #COVID19 positive at an old age home in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district. They have been admitted to a govt hospital. 59 people were fully vaccinated: Dr Kailash Pawar, Civil surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital (27.11) pic.twitter.com/qMmiW59LtC — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

On Sunday, a man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said.

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.

His samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has been infected with new variant Omricon.

Meanwhile, Thane reported 108 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 5,69,161, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

The district did not report any new fatality due to the viral infection, and the death toll stood at 11,581, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,589, while the death toll stands at 3,298, another official said.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:29 AM IST