Mumbai: Latest news updates on April 25

For the first time in the past three weeks, Mumbai has recorded less than 6,000 covid19 cases in a day. On Saturday (April 24) Mumbai recorded 5,888 cases. Earlier on March 29, the city recorded an identical number of cases, however during the first week of April the case tally had touched the ten thousand mark and maintained a high case tally for more than a week. However, post-April 15, the case tally fell by an average of 20-25 percent, with the city recording case figures between 7,000-8,500 cases.