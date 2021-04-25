Mumbai: Latest news updates on April 25

Attention Mumbaikars! Here's the list of vaccination centres that will be functional on 25 April, 2021 issued by BMC
Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths on April 24
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths. In the past few days, the state has reported a spike in deaths amid shortage of beds and oxygen.
With 5,888 new cases, Mumbai logs lowest figure in 3 weeks
For the first time in the past three weeks, Mumbai has recorded less than 6,000 covid19 cases in a day. On Saturday (April 24) Mumbai recorded 5,888 cases. Earlier on March 29, the city recorded an identical number of cases, however during the first week of April the case tally had touched the ten thousand mark and maintained a high case tally for more than a week. However, post-April 15, the case tally fell by an average of 20-25 percent, with the city recording case figures between 7,000-8,500 cases.
