Mumbai Police withdraws colour-coded stickers for vehicles

A week after the colour-coded stickers were introduced and made it mandatory for motorists engaged in essential and emergency services in the city, the Mumbai Police announced to discontinue the system early on Saturday morning.

Even as the colour-coded sticker categorisation has been discontinued, police will continue to conduct thorough inspection at checkpoints and nakabandis in the city to ensure that people comply with the lockdown rules and non-essential movements are avoided.

The move comes hours after the Mumbai Police's main control room issued a notice on the orders of Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), addressing all police personnel informing that the colour-coded sticker drive will be discontinued.