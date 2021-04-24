Mumbai sees a dip in COVID-19 cases, reports 5,888 fresh infections on April 24

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,888 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 71 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,719. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,22,109 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 78,775 active patients. On Saturday, 8,549 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,29,233. The city's recovery rate is now at 85%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 54 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Saturday tested 39,584 people.
