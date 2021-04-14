Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 14

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 45,524 beneficiaries on Tuesday, of which 928 were administered with Covaxin. Only four cases with minor side effects were reported. According to the data, the civic body has, so far, vaccinated 17,53,452 registered beneficiaries since the drive started on January 16. Of these, 6,88,888 senior citizens and 5,19,489 above 45 years of age have been vaccinated.

Amidst the shortage of vaccines across the city, BMC managed to vaccinate less than 40,000 beneficiaries on Monday. According to the data, 39,300 were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which only 39 were administered with Covaxin.