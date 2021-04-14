Mumbai: Latest news updates from the city on April 14

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reaches DRDO guesthouse, CBI begins questioning
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh reached the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz (East) at around 10.15 am on Tuesday morning where he will be questioned by a team of officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The agency had issued summons to Deshmukh on Monday to record his statement.
COVID-19 in Mumbai: 45,524 beneficiaries vaccinated in city
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) vaccinated 45,524 beneficiaries on Tuesday, of which 928 were administered with Covaxin. Only four cases with minor side effects were reported. According to the data, the civic body has, so far, vaccinated 17,53,452 registered beneficiaries since the drive started on January 16. Of these, 6,88,888 senior citizens and 5,19,489 above 45 years of age have been vaccinated.
Amidst the shortage of vaccines across the city, BMC managed to vaccinate less than 40,000 beneficiaries on Monday. According to the data, 39,300 were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which only 39 were administered with Covaxin.
Curfew in Maharashtra till April 30: Here's what's allowed and what's not
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases and but said he will not term the new restrictions as "lockdown".
Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra as on April 14 is 10,753,947
