Mumbai: Latest news update

Pune district reports 10,907 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths
With the addition of 10,907 new coronavirus cases in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, its overall case count reached 6,04,037, a health official said.
The death toll due to the virus mounted to 10,402as 62 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
"Of these new cases, 5,651 are in areas located within the PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 3,05,372 now. However, 4,361 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals," he said.
With 2,784 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 tally there stands at 1,58,768, the official said.
Mumbai's Byculla market saw thin crowd after fresh COVID-19 lockdown guidelines
A day after the Mumbai Police announced the updated lockdown guidelines in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the city's usually crowded Byculla vegetable market witnessed a thin crowd on Thursday morning amid high security.
The new guidelines announced on Wednesday restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services.
Maharashtra braces for tsunami of 11L active cases by April end
According to the projections made by the Government of India, Maharashtra will witness more than 11 lakh active cases by the end of April if the restrictions are not in place to control the cases which are spreading very fast. The Covid-19 Task-force members said the suspected and mild symptomatic COVID patients are the invisible super spreaders due to which cases are increasing rapidly across Maharashtra and it needs to be closely monitored.
Class 9 and 11 students to be promoted without exams
In the wake of galloping COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra School Education Department on Wednesday decided for mass promotion of Class 9 and 11 students of the state board. The department will soon issue guidelines in this regard. FPJ wrote on April 7, that the decision was expected in a day or two after the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting on Tuesday.
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra on Wednesday once again reported the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 59,907 infections surfacing in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 31,73,261. The state also reported 322 new deaths, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra to 56,652.
Maharashtra: Only 3 days’ vaccine stock left
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday sent out an SOS to the Centre, seeking immediate supply of Covid vaccines, as its current stock would only suffice for three days. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, told Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over a video conference that the ongoing vaccination drive would come to a halt after three days, unless the Centre supplied more vaccines. He further stated that already some vaccination centres in the state had to down shutters as they had run out of stock.
