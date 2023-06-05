 Mumbai: Lake Water Stock Dips To Three-Year Low, Additional Reserves Offer Temporary Relief
The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water daily from lakes including Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
The seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai currently hold only 1.67 lakh million litres (ML) of stock, marking the lowest level in the past three years. However, residents can find solace in the fact that the state government has granted permission to the BMC to utilise 1.5 lakh ML of water from reserves. This additional stock will ensure water availability for citizens until July. As a result, the civic authority has no immediate plans for water cuts, according to a civic official.

Daily Water Supply and Overall Stock

The BMC supplies 3,850 ML of water daily from lakes including Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. The total stock in the lakes was recorded at 14.47 ML on October 1, ensuring uninterrupted water supply throughout the year. However, the current water stock stands at a mere 11.58%. Comparatively, on June 5 last year, the overall water stock was 15.83%, while it was 13.43% on the same day in 2021. In anticipation of potential water scarcity, the BMC had sought permission from the state government to utilize 1.5 million litres of water from the reserves of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

Utilising Reserves and Monitoring Rainfall

The irrigation department of the state government has granted permission for the BMC to access reserved water stock. The existing water stock in the lakes will suffice until June, while the additional reserves will ensure water supply until July. The civic authorities will closely monitor the rainfall patterns over the next two weeks to assess the need for any water cuts in the city. The letter from the irrigation department specifies that the BMC can utilize 75 ML from both Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes, which are under the state government's control.

Water Stock Comparison (June 5)

Year Stock (in million litres)

2023...........1,67,549

2022...........2,29,080

2021...........1,94,331

No Increase in Water Tariff

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has confirmed that the BMC has no plans to raise water charges this year. The water tariff was typically increased annually starting from June 16, but for now, the charges will remain unchanged.

