Mumbai: Lack of Coordination Led to Road Cave-In at IT Park in Goregaon; BMC-Constructed Road in Question | FPJ

Mumbai: Proper coordination between the solid waste drain (SWD) and the road department could have averted the road cave-in at IT Park in Goregaon East on Monday night, as revealed by civic sources. The road was constructed four years ago by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident was caused by the collapse of the wall of the IT Park major nullah.

The incident has severely affected traffic along the road. The local ward has barricaded the area, and the traffic police have blocked a 200-meter stretch. Traffic has been diverted to the other arm of the road, causing inconvenience to several commuters and early-morning office-goers. A civic official mentioned, "The roadside strip of the asphalt portion abutting to the nullah has been affected. The road was constructed in May 2019 and is still within the defect liability period (DLP) of road works."

"Approximately a 15-meter stretch of the major nullah has been affected due to the wall collapse. The civic officials of SWD and the road department should have inspected the nullah before carrying out the road work. Although the work can be carried out under DLP, it will still damage the CC road," said another official on condition of anonymity. During the incident, a truck parked at the site also caved in along with the road on Monday night, requiring a crane from the BMC to lift the vehicle out.