Mumbai: Laburnum trees fight temperature variation for survival

Soon after being revived after 20 long years, Mumbai’s young Laburnum trees fight for survival due to temperature variation. The trees on the historic Labrum Road bloomed last year after two decades due to the new plantation undertaken by the BMC's garden department.

The department, which had appointed an in-house horticulturist to come up with a revival plan and planted new trees two years ago, has said that it will take extra care of these trees atleast for next 2-3 years till they are fully grown and start blossoming in their bright yellow colour on the historic street named after them.

During the British era, a row of Indian Laburnum trees, also known as golden chain trees, were planted on the road at the historic Mani Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi once lived. Unfortunately, the old trees had withered away, and the flowers had stopped blooming a few decades ago.

Sunil Pawar, an official at BMC's D-ward, where the road lies, said, “One tree has started flowering 2-3 days back, they usually blossom during the summer. We are taking care of these trees because they are still young. However, due to the constant temperature variation this year, the trees are fighting to survive. We are providing necessary soil, fertilisers, and providing all protection to them to grow well.” Recently the trees suffered pest infestation, coupled with caterpillars and birds eating their leaves. However, the trees survived and now the flowering is slowly beginning, he added.

“These trees were grown in a nursery for few years after which they were shifted to this new environment, so they do take some time to adjust to the new habitat, soil, and atmosphere. They grow up to 15-20 feet and have a bushy appearance with yellow flowers,” the official said.

Talking about temperature variation and its effects on trees, environmentalist, Stalin D, said, “Temperature variation certainly have an adverse impact on the flowering and fruiting of trees. Moreover, these days, unseasonal rains and rise and drop in temperatures are confusing the plants, too. Sometimes, we see trees bearing fruits in the wrong season and then withering away, flowering happening at the wrong time, etc. This proves that temperatures do play an important role in the growth and survival of a tree, he said.”

However, Stalin said that most Indian trees like banyan, peepal, which are non-fruiting trees, manage to survive and are more resilient in all weathers. To maintain and regulate the temperatures of an area, this kind of trees should be planted in the vicinity of other trees, which is called support vegetation, that helps other trees to survive by maintaining the ecosystem of a particular place, he suggested.

“The entire world is facing the problem of global warming. The sad part is once the vegetation starts getting affected by climate change, it is a red flag for us. We are heading towards a complete crisis. The crops are withering away or washed away, and other conflicts arising. So we cannot turn the clock back, we can only restore them by making co-ordinated efforts. If we do something now only then the next generation will see better days. We have to help nature restore itself, which it is trying its best and we must support in making it happen,” added Stalin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:55 AM IST