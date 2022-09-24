Mumbai: Labourer killed under construction machine | Representative Image

A labourer working at a construction site in Borivali was killed on Wednesday when a material weight lifting machine collapsed and fell onto him.

According to the police, the victim was working as a labourer for Borivali-based Modi Spaces and Realty. The incident occurred at the construction site of Modispaces Volga at Haridas Nagar, Borivali (west).

On the day of the incident, the victim was working at the site when one of the material weight lifting machines was getting transferred from the 14th floor of the building to the 15th floor. During the transfer, the machine collapsed and fell onto the victim, killing him instantly.

Senior police inspector, Ninad Sawant of Borivali police station said, “The victim was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His uncle has registered a complaint against the operators of Modi Spaces and Realty. Five members of the company have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.

A case related to death by negligence has been registered against the operators of the construction company. The accused have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.