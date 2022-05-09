Mumbai: Kurla to go without water for 24 hours

Mumbai: There will be no water supply in Kurla for 24 hours from today, 10 am, to Wednesday, 10 am, due to the installation of a 1200-mm aqueduct in front of the Express Inn Hotel, Sakinaka. The BMC has appealed to the citizens to use water sparingly.

During this period, water supply will be completely cut off in some areas of L-Ward, while the supply will be low pressure in some nearby areas.

An official from the hydraulics department, Sampat Rawate said, “The water cut is due to a valve restoration work, which was required for the area.” Usually, people worry about muddy or unclean water after a pipeline restoration work, but the official said that “citizens do not have to worry, as the water which will be provided after restoration will be clean.”

The BMC has also appealed to the residents concerned to keep the required stock of water before the cut.

A resident of Sakinaka, Sunita Kadam said, “The power cuts and water cuts are the most severe issues that hit the common people. But as there is an unavoidable repair work underway in the area and the BMC has informed is in advance, we can surely use water sparingly and adjust for a day.”

Areas being affected by the cut:

1) ‘L’ Division (WEST) – Jarimari, Shanti Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, Shri Krishna Nagar, Satya Nagar Pipeline Road, Vrindavan Bay No. 3, Asha Krishna Building, Annasagar Building, Tilak Nagar, Saibaba Compound, De Silva Bagh, LB S Nagar, Sethiya Nagar, Sonani Nagar, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Bareilly Masjid Premises, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri Kurla Marg, Anis Compound, Ambika Nagar, Safed Pool, Uday Nagar.

(6 am to 1 pm regular water supply hours. However, during the work, the supply will be cut)

2) ‘Kurla South’ – Kazupada, Bull Bazaar, Navpada, LBS Marg, Sunderbagh, Christian Gaon, New Mill Marg, Halav Pool, Masrani Galli, Brahman Wadi.

(Regular water supply from 6.30 pm to 8.45 am, supply will be at low pressure on the day of repair work)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:47 PM IST