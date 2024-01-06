Mumbai: Kurla Court Sends Retired IPS Officer Sudhakar Suradkar To Judicial Custody In Defamation Case

Mumbai: Kurla Court Sends Retired IPS Officer Sudhakar Suradkar To Judicial Custody By In Defamation Case | FPJ

Retired IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar has been sent to judicial custody by Kurla Court. Suradkar sent to Arthur road jail after it issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him for non appearance before the court.

According to the information received, the hearing of this case was on Saturday, but during this time, Suradkar's lawyer demanded exemption from the court, which the court rejected and issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Suradkar.

Court sent Suradkar to judicial custody

Suradkar reached the court shortly after the NBW was issued, but the court ordered his detention. Subsequently, the police present in the court took him into custody. The court has sent Suradkar to judicial custody.

Suradkar and Kale reside in Bullet Building, Hindu Colony in Dadar. A dispute has been ongoing between the committee of this building, Kale, and Suradkar. Regarding this, Kale had lodged an FIR against Suradkar in 2009 under sections 403, 406, 120 (b), and 34 of the IPC.

The case and its hearing

The hearing of this case started in 2017, but the court observed that Suradkar does not regularly attend court dates. Today in court, Suradkar's lawyer asked for an exemption for him, which was rejected by the court.

The court issued an NBW against Suradkar, and meanwhile, he reached the court. As soon as Suradkar reached the court, the court ordered him to be taken into custody and sent him to judicial custody. A police officer said that after the court order, Suradkar was taken into custody and brought to Matunga Police Station, where after the legal process, his medical examination is done, and he is being sent to Arthur Road Jail.

Sudhakar Suradkar, a 1966 batch Maharashtra Police Service Officer, retired in 2002 as Inspector General of Police.