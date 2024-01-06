 Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

The plea is likely to be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande on January 9.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar |

Bollywood actor has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking stay on the trial proceedings initiated against her based on a defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. 

The plea is likely to be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande on January 9.

Ranaut’s remarks and the drama that ensued

Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut, aggrieved by her remarks in an interview to a news channel. Ranaut’s remarks were in relation to a meeting between her and Akhtar in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ranaut too filed a cross-complaint against Akhtar raising allegations of criminal conspiracy, extortion and outraging modesty by invading her privacy.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Javed Akhtar Summoned To Appear Before Mumbai Court On Aug 5
article-image

A magistrate court at Andheri, on July 24, 2023, dropped the charge of extortion against Akhtar but summoned him to appear before the court in connection with the offences under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The lyricist challenged this before the sessions court at Dindoshi. The sessions judge stayed the order and the criminal proceedings arising from Ranaut's complaint till the revision application of Akhtar is finally heard.

Ranaut approaches Bombay High Court

Ranaut has now approached the High Court seeking a stay on trial against her which was initiated on Akhtar's complaint. Her plea contends that both, her complaint and Akhtar's complaint, stem from the same incident and hence ought to be tried together to avoid conflicting judgments.

The proceedings arising from her complaint have been stayed whereas the proceedings arising from Akhtar's complaint are continuing. The same is unjust and against the established principles of natural justice, states her plea.

"It is Ranaut's case that shall bring out the truth of the dispute and not that of Akhtar. It would be in the interest of justice that till the time the revision application is decided, Akhtar's case is also stayed," the plea read. 

Read Also
Javed Akhtar Moves Sessions Court Against Summons By Magistrate On Kangana Ranaut's Complaint
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar

Boss Lady Shilpa Shetty Serves Workwear Inspiration In This Grey Power Suit

Boss Lady Shilpa Shetty Serves Workwear Inspiration In This Grey Power Suit

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn To Return As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik On THIS Date

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn To Return As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik On THIS Date

Alaya F Gets Bitten By Spider Hidden In Her Pants, Shares Photo Of Wound

Alaya F Gets Bitten By Spider Hidden In Her Pants, Shares Photo Of Wound

Shraddha Kapoor Is A Quintessential Marathi Mulgi In This Lime Green Suit Set

Shraddha Kapoor Is A Quintessential Marathi Mulgi In This Lime Green Suit Set