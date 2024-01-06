Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay On Trial Against Her In Defamation Case By Javed Akhtar |

Bollywood actor has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court seeking stay on the trial proceedings initiated against her based on a defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The plea is likely to be heard by a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Manjusha Deshpande on January 9.

Ranaut’s remarks and the drama that ensued

Akhtar had filed a complaint against Ranaut, aggrieved by her remarks in an interview to a news channel. Ranaut’s remarks were in relation to a meeting between her and Akhtar in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ranaut too filed a cross-complaint against Akhtar raising allegations of criminal conspiracy, extortion and outraging modesty by invading her privacy.

A magistrate court at Andheri, on July 24, 2023, dropped the charge of extortion against Akhtar but summoned him to appear before the court in connection with the offences under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The lyricist challenged this before the sessions court at Dindoshi. The sessions judge stayed the order and the criminal proceedings arising from Ranaut's complaint till the revision application of Akhtar is finally heard.

Ranaut approaches Bombay High Court

Ranaut has now approached the High Court seeking a stay on trial against her which was initiated on Akhtar's complaint. Her plea contends that both, her complaint and Akhtar's complaint, stem from the same incident and hence ought to be tried together to avoid conflicting judgments.

The proceedings arising from her complaint have been stayed whereas the proceedings arising from Akhtar's complaint are continuing. The same is unjust and against the established principles of natural justice, states her plea.

"It is Ranaut's case that shall bring out the truth of the dispute and not that of Akhtar. It would be in the interest of justice that till the time the revision application is decided, Akhtar's case is also stayed," the plea read.