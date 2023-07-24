 Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Javed Akhtar Summoned To Appear Before Mumbai Court On Aug 5
Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Javed Akhtar Summoned To Appear Before Mumbai Court On Aug 5

Kanagana Ranaut had filed an FIR against Javed Akhtar alleging criminal intimidation and insult to the modesty of a woman after the veteran writer registered a defamation complaint against her following an interview in 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has been summoned by a Mumbai court in the defamation case filed by actress Kangana Ranaut, alleging extortion and insulting woman’s modesty under IPC.

The 78-year-old has been asked to appear before the Court on August 5.

Kanagana filed an FIR against Akhtar under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code after the veteran writer registered a defamation complaint against her following an interview in 2021.

Kangana Ranaut's accusations against Javed Akhtar

Kangana had alleged in an TV news interview in the backdrop of the suicide of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that the lyricist had called her to his residence for a meeting and asked her to compromise with Hrithik Roshan, with whom she was then embroiled in a controversy.

She further alleged that he had told her that if she does not do the needful, she would land in jail or commit suicide.

Bollywood legend's reply to the 'Queen' actress's claims

Akhtar mentioned in his defamation complaint through Advocates Jay Bharadwaj and Priya Arora, that Kangana had dragged his name in a sensitive case and falsely accused him, damaging his reputation.

Akhtar had testified before a magistrate court last month in the criminal defamation case he filed against Kangana in 2020, saying that “What she said in the interview is a lie and nothing but a lie!”.

