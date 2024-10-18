Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over ₹10 Cr

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: After 18 months of running the BMC’s ambitious scheme, Aapli Chikitsa, to provide basic and advanced pathology tests at a subsidised rate, Krsnaa Diagnostics on Thursday temporarily stopped its services over Rs 10 crore pending dues.

Under the scheme, the BMC has outsourced laboratory testing for 190 dispensaries, 107 HBT clinics, all BMC-run maternity homes, and special hospitals to Krsnaa. The laboratory runs 139 tests, of which 101 tests are basic and 38 are advanced. It was awarded the contract last year as it quoted the lowest price (Rs86) for basic tests.

Confirming suspension of services, Krsnaa Diagnostics’ MD Pallavi Jain said, “As per our contract, the payment was to be made within 15 days of sending the invoice being raised.” She said they have written several times to the BMC and have been regularly following up with no sign of payment.

Jain added, “The outstanding amount is very high. We have always been cooperating, but there are expenses like paying the salaries, logistic costs, taxes, and reagent costs. We can’t run our operations without funds.” She said they can resume the services if the BMC pays half the pending amount.

BMC Denies Pathology Services Being Affected

However, BMC executive health officer, Dr Daksha Shah, denied pathology services getting affected or Krsnaa Diagnostics suspending its services.

Meanwhile, unaware that the services had been stopped, many patients visited the centres on Thursday and were turned away. A doctor said they have been instructed not to prescribe advanced pathology tests. “The phlebotomists of Krsnaa Diagnostics visited the dispensaries but did not collect any sample,” the doctor said