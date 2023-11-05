Mumbai: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Bridges Gaps In Healthcare, Amplifies Thalassemia Awareness With Special Session

Distinguished Guest of Honour for the occasion was Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India |

Bridging Gaps in Healthcare and changing Lives, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, had organised a special session on 'Thalassemia, Way Forward' on November 3. The event had underlined the organisation’s larger approach that complements technology, expertise, robust infrastructure, and strategic investments in fostering partnerships with entities contributing significantly to healthcare initiatives.

Though the event categorically aimed to shed light on the progressive strides in treating Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, and to amplify awareness of government schemes designed to aid patients grappling with this condition.

The distinguished Guest of Honour for the occasion was Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, whose presence underscored the collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing healthcare.

Tina Ambani, Chairperson, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital outlined the way forward for theThalassemia Project, and said “With ability comes responsibility, and we have made it our responsibility to ensure we do all in our power to offer every child the best treatment we can. As we expand our footprint across the region and into the hinterland, our roots in the communities we serve are going deeper. And our resolve to widen the embrace of care has become stronger. That resolve lies at the heart of ‘Every Life Matters’, which is the underlying principle behind all that we do.

Thalassemia causes severe anaemia, fatigue, and various complications, necessitating lifelong blood transfusions and extensive medical therapy. India witnesses a high prevalence of Thalassemia, with over 10,000 children born with this condition annually. The only treatment that can permanently cure thalassaemia is Stem Cell Transplantation, also known as Bone Marrow Transplantation. Known as an allogenic BMI, it’s a complex process and very few centres around the world have the expertise to conduct this treatment.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India said “Today is a day of reflection for me. The constituency I represent, as well as the northern part of Nagpur, collectively has about 80,000 thalassemia patients. Raising awareness about the risks of consanguineous marriages, especially among disadvantaged communities, is crucial. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital's initiative is a commendable step in addressing Maharashtra's Thalassemia burden. I appreciate all the stakeholders in this collaborative effort.”

Moreover the hospital also support the Coal India CSR-funded Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) programme and help underprivileged Thalassemia patients who do not have the financial resources to cover the cost of the program. In June this year, the hospital extended the MoU with Coal India for the third phase of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, the Thalassemia BalSewa Yojana, aimed at curative treatment of Thalassemia and Aplastic Anaemia in children from an underprivileged background. This is helping to extend the reach of life-saving BMT treatments to more disadvantaged children affected by Thalassemia and Aplastic Anaemia.

The hospital has collaborated with Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and the Government of Maharashtra, performing over 126 successful Cochlear implant surgeries for economically disadvantaged children.

Under the ‘Healing Little Hearts’ initiative, the hospital has been instrumental in treating children from economically weaker sections suffering from congenital heart diseases. The hospital’s Clubfoot Clinic has also been pivotal in providing essential treatment, ensuring that children do not suffer from mobility issues due to clubfoot.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC Provides Health Care Facilities For Pregnant Mother

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)