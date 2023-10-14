Navi Mumbai: PMC Provides Health Care Facilities For Pregnant Mother

A total of 12 Civil Primary Health Centres of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) are functioning in four wards namely Panvel, Kanlboli, Kharghar and Kamothe under the National Health Mission. Various medical-related activities are implemented at this place under the central and state governments.

The Mother and Child Care and Maternal Child Safety Program is being implemented, and under this program, the sonography of pregnant mothers in the Municipal Corporation limits is being done free of cost in 14 to 18 weeks.

Primary health care services are provided to the poor and needy people of the PMC area from this Urban Primary Health Centre. MoUs have been signed with private and government radiologist centres to conduct sonography of every pregnant mother at 14 to 18 weeks of pregnancy under the Janani Shishu Suraksha program under the National Health Mission.

The provided information outlines various healthcare initiatives and programs in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area. Here's a summary of the key points:

National Health Campaign and National Tuberculosis Eradication Program:

A memorandum of understanding has been established with voluntary and private organizations. This initiative offers free digital X-ray tests for suspected tuberculosis patients in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area.

National Tuberculosis Disinfection Program:

The Municipal Corporation is conducting a campaign in the jurisdiction of 12 Civil Primary Health Centers. Free digital X-ray tests are being offered to suspected tuberculosis patients in these health centers. Specific diagnostic facilities like Pacific Diagnostic, Way to Care Cure Diagnostic, and Criticare Lifeline Hospital have been chosen for this program. Tests are conducted in labs certified by the Municipal Medical Officers.

Blood Group Blood Supply for Pregnant Mothers:

Free blood group blood supply is provided to pregnant mothers during delivery or as needed. The Municipal Corporation has partnered with Sai Rakta Kendra and Rotary Club Blood Bank to facilitate this service. The Municipal Corporation encourages citizens to utilize these healthcare services to improve the overall health and well-being of the community.