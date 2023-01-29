Mumbai: Know how BMC’s zero-garbage action plan 'goes to waste' | representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC’s proclaimed action plan to improve waste management in the city by 2030 has apparently failed. The waste segregated by citizens gets mixed in the only compactor brought to collect both dry and wet waste, thus defeating the purpose of the exercise, former corporators have complained.

Solid Waste Management Rules

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the BMC needs to achieve waste management at the source, reducing dependability on dumping grounds. The civic body had therefore made it mandatory for bulk waste generators like housing societies and commercial establishments with over 20,000 sqm area, or generating 100kg waste daily, to treat waste at source. However, 50% of bulk generators don’t process their own garbage.

Former opposition leader in the BMC, Ravi Raja said, “What’s the use of residents segregating waste if it gets mixed in the compactor. Some compactors have separate chambers for dry waste but are hardly used. Even if kept apart, their destination is the landfill.”

Former BJP corporator Vinod Mishra said, “The capacity of vehicles for dry wasteis nowhere near that of the wet waste compactors. How will the BMC achieve zerogarbage target if equipment is not provided. People aren’t habituated to storing their waste, so dry waste gets picked up by the wet waste compactor.”

How Dombivali Municipal Corporation manages its waste

Former corporator from the Shiv Sena, Sachin Padwal said, “The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation has fixed days to collect wet and dry waste. In Mumbai, the BMC has failed to provide the requisite vehicles so the waste gets mixed in compactor. In Sewree, we started ‘ghanta gadi’ (vehicle with bell) in 50 areas, but the compactor doesn’t have separate compartments for dry and wet waste. So what’s the use of segregating at source.”

A BMC official said every area has different challenges and they are considering area-specific waste management plans. “We have also initiated a pilot project at Worli Seaface and Khar wards to encourage 100 % segregation at source. Dedicated vehicles collect wet waste, which is then directly transported to the composting plant in Kanjurmarg. Housing societies complying with norms will get 5% rebate in property tax and will also be felicitated,” the official said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)