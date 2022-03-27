Mumbai: Kingpin of Rs 235 crore bitcoin investment scam arrested from Delhi

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested from Delhi, on Thursday, by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, in connection with a Rs 235 crore bitcoin investment cyber scam.

As per reports from TOI, Amitkumar Omprakash Singhal, who is reportedly the kingpin behind the scam, was arrested from Delhi and his fictitious bank accounts were frozen.

As per inquiries, over 700 people across the country were duped of Rs 235 crore after fraudsters sent bulk messages to over 1 crore people promising lucrative offers in cryptocurrency mining.

The scam came to light after a music teacher lodged a complaint at Matunga police station, alleging that in August last year he was duped of more than Rs 2 lakh.

Later in February, a probe by Mumbai police zeroed in on Mohammed Jabir Mohammed Nuruddin, a delivery boy of a prominent restaurant aggregator in Karnataka, into whose account the money deposited by the music teacher had landed.

The accused, who was held from Bengaluru in Karnataka, was charged under IPC and Information Technology provisions for cheating and other offences.

The police are currently probing if there are more players involved in the crime.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:19 PM IST