Thane: Man held for raping two senior citizens

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A Vashind police station official identified the accused as 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole of Sahapur.

"He broke into the house of a 70-year-old woman on March 20 and raped her. He then entered the neighbouring house and raped a 72-year-old woman. He has been charged with rape and other offences after the women complained on March 23. He was held on March 25," he said

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:33 PM IST