Mumbai: Couple booked for duping landlord in Khar area

A couple has been booked for allegedly duping their landlord in Khar area of Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Complainant Munnawar Khan has told police Shabbir Hussain Sheikh and his wife Fatima did not pay rent on time and also allegedly forged a receipt with his fake signature to show they had paid rent, the official said.

The rental agreement was signed in August, 2020 and the accused paid rent for six months but then started delaying payments, the official said quoting the complainant.

The couple has been booked under IPC sections for cheating and forgery, the Khar police station official added.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:16 PM IST