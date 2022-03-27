I-T dept's raids on Yashwant Jadhav: Central agencies should investigate those who are really corrupt, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav lashed out at the Income Tax department over its raid against Shiv Sena leader and BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

"Central agencies should investigate those who are really corrupt. Taking action against some persons due to political reasons is not right in a democracy," he was quoted saying by ANI.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax department raided 35 places belonging to Shiv Sena leader and Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav and his relatives where they found unlisted property worth Rs 130 crore. Also, contractors related to Jadhav did not disclose Rs 200 crore income, the primary information said.

The department seized important documents and digital proofs showing links between Jadhav and the contractors. It also brought into light 36 properties valued at Rs 130 crore. Taking a dig at Jadhav, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged Jadhav and his disproportionate assets on the micro media site.

Yashvant Jadhav and Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav bought 36 buildings in Mumbai having a Pagadi system with 1,000 houses/shops/gala in the 24 months, he alleged. "This has exposed the corruption of Rs 1,000 crore and now ED, IT departments are probing the matter. Action is expected in a few days," Somaiya tweeted.

IT department had conducted a raid at Byculla, the residence of Jadhav where the officials spent 70 hours checking as many documents. It is interesting to see if any action would be taken against Jadhav. Earlier, the IT department had conducted raids on Shiv Sena leaders Rahul Kanal, Sanjay Kadam and Vijay Lipare.

