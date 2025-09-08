Mumbai Kicks Off Durga Puja Preparations With Khuti Pujo; Bengal Club Marks 90th Year

Khuti Pujo at Bengal Club, Shivaji Park |

After bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha at the end of the 10-day Ganeshotsav on September 6, the city is preparing for its next major festival, Navratri and Durga Puja.

Ritual of New Beginnings

On Sunday, the Bengal Club pandal, started preparations for the festival with Khuti Pujo, a ritual marking the official start of Durga Puja preparations, particularly the construction of the temporary pandal to house the idol and the idol's wooden frame, kathamo.

The ceremony involves the sanctification of a decorated bamboo pole or the first wooden post, symbolically representing the start of new beginnings and invocation of blessings from Goddess Durga for the smooth, successful, and safe execution of the festival. The Bengal Club festival will be celebrating its 90th year. Durga puja will be held between September 27 and October 2.

Replica of Majestic Rajbari

In the suburbs, the Thakur Village Bengali Association, Kandivali East, announced that Goddess Durga will arrive on an elephant, symbolising good news and prosperity. The puja pandal will be a replica of the majestic Raj will be adorned in a traditional saree with a red border, embodying the essence of a Bengali mother.

Cultural Programs and Traditions

The four-day celebration will also feature a series of cultural programs, showcasing the talents of the association's members. The association has celebrated the festival since 2006-07, making it one of the most celebrated Durga Puja venues in the city.

From Humble Beginnings to Grand Affair

"What began as a humble celebration at the Thakur Auditorium has now evolved into a grand affair at the Evershine Club Ground, attracting visitors from far and wide. We are commited to preserving Bengali traditions while embracing the spirit of inclusivity and community service," said Tapan Banerjee, puja secretary of the Thakur Village Bengali Association's Durgotsav, Kandivali.