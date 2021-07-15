Mumbai: Khar bizman duped of Rs 65,000 while ordering pizza



Subsequently, the businessman received a call from another number, which took his order and asked him to download a screen sharing application to complete the payment. Soon after downloading the app, the businessman shared an OTP and inserted his bank credentials, which were also seen by the fraudsters. While on call, the businessman received a text message of ₹20,999 being debited from his account. Upon enquiring with the caller, the latter claimed that it was a mistransaction and asked him to share the OTP only to lose ₹20,999 twice more and then ₹5,000.

After realising that he was being duped, the businessman stopped sharing the OTP and received a call from the bank, enquiring if he was making these financial debits, to which he refused and stopped making payments. The businessman then approached Khar Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a First Information Report was registered and the unidentified accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.