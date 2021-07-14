FPJ Legal: Bombay HC gives last chance to Union govt to file affidavit in fraud vaccination case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has given one last chance to the Union government to file its affidavit in a petition regarding vaccination fraud case where fake vaccines were injected in over 2,000 individuals across Mumbai.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni on Tuesday said, “There shall be no further adjournments.”

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Siddharth Chandrashekhar through advocate Anita Shekhar highlighting the instances of vaccine fraud in the city. Nearly 2,053 people were administered fake vaccines in at least nine places across Mumbai.

After permission was granted to housing societies and private offices to vaccinate individuals in their premises, there were instances of fraud vaccine camps at various housing societies in the western suburbs and also at a few production houses and colleges.

The HC had earlier asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inform as to how the corporation proposes to take care of the 2,053 individuals who were administered fake vaccines.

Atleast five FIRs have been lodged by the police in all these nine incidents against persons responsible for administering fake vaccines.