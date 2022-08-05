e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Kesarkar alleges Sena-BJP talks halted after induction of Rane in cabinet, slams leader for targeting Aaditya Thackeray in SSR case

Kesarkar also disclosed that Thackeray had proposed the formation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government excluding Eknath Shinde who staged a rebellion with 39 MLAs in June and became CM with the BJP's help.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
As the uncertainty about cabinet expansion continues, the Shinde camp on Friday made a sensational disclosure that the dialogue for a patch-up between PM Narendra Modi and former CM Uddhav Thackeray was going on, especially after the latter's meeting with the former held in June last year.

Shinde camp spokesman Deepak Kesarkar claimed he was in the know of the talks for patch up between Shiv Sena and BJP. Kesarkar also disclosed that Thackeray had proposed the formation of the Shiv Sena-BJP government excluding Eknath Shinde who staged a rebellion with 39 MLAs in June and became CM with the BJP's help.

However, he said the talks were halted after the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs in the state assembly and thereafter the induction of Narayan Rane into the union cabinet. Kesarkar’s statement was an attempt to reach out to Thackeray who is stepping up attacks against the rebel MLAs and also against BJP. Kesarkar in a bid to send the message to Thackeray that there is room for rapprochement, criticised Narayan Rane for targeting Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Thackeray had repeatedly attacked BJP for their criticism of Aaditya and the Thackeray family in general in the SSR death case. He claimed that most of the BJP MLAs were displeased with Rane’s alleged attempts to tarnish Thackeray’s image in this regard.

