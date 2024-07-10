Mumbai: Kamla Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani Arrested In ₹67.50 Crore Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Ramesh Gowani, the owner of Kamala Mills, for a ₹67.50 crore scam. The complainant, Surjit Singh Arora (62), owned a land in Khardand. In 2013, Gowani proposed a development plan for the site and offered Arora ₹67.50 crore in return.

Gowani, who also serves as a director of a private land development company, allegedly purchased a project in the Khardanda area in Mumbai but failed to pay the consideration amount of ₹67.50 crore to the complainant, the official stated.

Gowani disregarded repeated payment demands, causing the complainant to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police EOW. Subsequently, a case was registered against Gowani under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ramesh Gowani was summoned for questioning at the EOW office on Tuesday, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cheating case, the official said.