Mumbai: Jilted lover who tried to push 21-yr-old before running train denied bail

A sessions court on Friday rejected the bail application of a 24-year-old who had attempted to push a girl before a running train at Khar railway station, after she had turned down his marriage proposal and had also started avoiding him on knowing that he is habituated to alcohol.

The victim was with her mother at the station when the incident took place. She was hospitalized promptly and had to endure twelve stitches on her forehead and two on her lips.

The court said in its order that the investigating officer has submitted before it that the incident is covered in the CCTV footage of the railway station and that the applicant is seen pushing the victim before a running local train.

The applicant Sumedh Jadhav was booked by the police for attempt to murder. He contended in his bail plea that the incident was a pure accident and that he did not have the intention to cause her death.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjashree J. Gharat said in her order that his act itself shows that it will result in the ordinary course to cause death. Further, that the refusal on the part of the complainant to marry him shows his intention to commit the offence.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, the duo who were colleagues became friends and he proposed marriage to her. She turned it down telling him that her parents would decide a match for her after she completes her education. They continued to be in touch and she came to know he is habituated to alcohol. She then blocked his number. He then started calling on her mother’s phone and threatening that he would die by suicide. On 19 February, the day the incident took place, he had asked her to meet him at Andheri station, but she had refused. She got down from a train at Khar railway station and was proceeding with her mother when he arrived there. He told her he wanted to speak with her and that if he refuses, he will die by suicide. He then started moving towards the train, but when it arrived near, he dragged her towards it, due to which it hit her head and she sustained injuries.