Mumbai: Jharkhand man held for cyber fraud

Mumbai: The West region cyber police station arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly duping many people by KYC fraud, the accused Soharab Ansari had send 3500 bulk messages since August to random people and duped many, said police.

According to the police, Ansari would send bulk messages to random mobile numbers claiming their account has been suspended and ask them to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details, a link was also provided in the messages. Once clicked, the link redirects the customers to a site identical to their bank's official site. The customer then enters their details in the name of updating their KYC details, the fraudsters steal their information and dupes them, said police.

Ansari who is part of a big racket from Bihar and Jharkhand has cheated many people similarly, said police. The police have recovered two laptops, six mobiles, eight SIM cards and a hard disk from him.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:25 PM IST