Mumbai: Jehovah’s Witnesses to mark Memorial of Christ today

Picture from last year's Memorial of Christ

Mumbai: While most Christians will observe Good Friday that marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus on April 5, Jehovah’s Witnesses will observe his death today (Tuesday). It is also the only day this million-strong Christian denomination worldwide observes as against other mainstream denominations who observe and celebrate Lent, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter and Christmas.

“We believe in the resurrection of Christ but observe the Memorial of Christ as per the date of Jesus’ death. Every year it cannot be a Friday. We do it as per Jewish Calendar and happens on the 14th of the full moon in the northern hemisphere,” said Norman D’Souza, communications representative (region-west) of Jehovah’s Witnesses India Branch.

The denomination commemorated the day on April 15

Last year, the denomination commemorated the day on April 15. They gathered at the Kingdom Halls where a knowledgeable person spoke from the Bible why Jesus came to earth, sacrifices he underwent to leave heaven to come to earth, his sufferings while living as a lonely man, why he had to die, benefits of his sacrifice, among others.

Santosh Jaiswal, a member of the faith, who makes it a point to attend the commemoration, said, “We have the opportunity to reflect on what the creator (Jehovah) has done. During the pandemic, doctors gave themselves to the profession. We regard them for what they did for the community. Jehovah gave his only begotten son for mankind. The commemoration is the opportunity to appreciate sacrifice. Jesus gave his life so our sins could be washed. The day helps me forgive others and be calm in life and at peace. It gives me inner happiness for being able to do something for the creator.”

Jehovah's Witnesses began to challenge certain mainstream doctrines

Started as a movement in the late 1800s to challenge certain mainstream doctrines in the US, where it is headquartered, the Jehovah’s Witnesses arrived in India in the 1900s. The denomination prays only to Jehovah (God of the Bible and creator) and not Jesus or Mother Mary and does not even believe in the doctrine of the Holy Trinity.

Its present strength of followers in India is gauged to be around 60,000. Its members in Kerala had approached and got relief from the Supreme Court of India when some children stood for the National Anthem but did not sing it citing faith. Community members also refuse military service and blood transfusion on religious grounds. Members of the community are part of hospital liaison committees and work with doctors conversant with Jehovah’s Witnesses practice of non-blood therapeutic procedures.

No one from the community misses Memorial of Christ, says Audey Dias

Another member of the community, Audey Dias said, “Memorial of Christ is the only day that none of us misses. We go to any centre we can for the service. We observe only this day because we strictly follow what the Bible says. It is the only commemoration that the Bible mentions. The Bible does not mention Jesus’ birthday. This memorial reminds us that our creator has an interest in human kind and has not left us alone.”

Commemorating Memorial of Christ is reminder of God's kindenes

Dias said they have hope for the future. “We know that the whole world is going from bad to worse. When we commemorate this day, we are reminded of God’s undeserved kindness and that we were all sinners and God took the initiative of sending the only begotten son as kindness and love. His son in turn offered his life as ‘ransom sacrifice’ for us. It is to remember Jesus and express our gratitude for him,” Dias said.

D'Souza said, “The day was commanded to be observed by Jesus and we do it as our gratitude to him. We believe that God will give us everlasting life on this earth without suffering, sickness, pain and death after a certain time. There will be a time when God’s Kingdom will come on earth and start undoing all sufferings we face today.”

