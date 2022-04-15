Good Friday: Devotees took out procession, depicting Jesus Christ's last hours; see pics

Good Friday marks the day when Jesus sacrificed his life for the sins of humanity by taking the punishment and dying on the cross. The death was not simple and instant, it took a few days.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend prayers at the church and many observe fasting and penance. The sacrifice of Jesus through his crucifixion is recalled on this day.

Before Jesus the cross did not signify anything, it was just an object used for execution, more precisely for crucifixion. After his death, the cross became the symbol of Christianity.

Today, devotees took out a procession, depicting Jesus Christ's last hours as they observed Good Friday today.

Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died. According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. It’s also known as Holy Friday and Black Friday, among other names.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ was flogged and was forced to carry the cross on which he was crucified. Every year, Christians honour his suffering by observing Good Friday.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:23 PM IST