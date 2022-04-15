Netizens commemorate Good Friday on Twitter

Good Friday marks the day when Jesus sacrificed his life for the sins of humanity by taking the punishment and dying on the cross. The death was not simple and instant, it took a few days.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend prayers at the church and many observe fasting and penance.

For those unfamiliar with the Christian faith, the term Good Friday might make you think it's associated with happiness or goodness but it’s about the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.

The sacrifice of Jesus through his crucifixion is recalled on this day.

Before Jesus the cross did not signify anything, it was just an object used for execution, more precisely for crucifixion. After his death, the cross became the symbol of Christianity.

On the occasion of Good Friday Netizens took to Twitter and flooded it

Have a look, at what they have shared:

Happy Good Friday to you all, have a blessed and fulfilling day 🙏🏾✝️ — 𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 ✟𝙀𝘿 🇳🇬 ⭐️⭐️ (@kxng_edz) April 15, 2022

Heartiest greetings on this auspicious Good Friday. May it bring peace and happiness to everyone's hearts.

Be Blessed. Be happy.

Happy Good Friday ! — Pirthiman Pradhan (@Pirthiman) April 15, 2022

Advertisement

Happy Good Friday my friends! I hope you have a Blessed day!! pic.twitter.com/VQLzIbOvzF — Jack Reagan 🇺🇸🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@JackReagan96) April 15, 2022

Thank you Jesus for dying for me.

Happy good Friday, may the gain tbe grace and mercy attached to the sacrifice of our Lord🙏 pic.twitter.com/Magbulh6YE — Bennie Egbedinni (@timmacutie) April 15, 2022

Advertisement

Happy Good Friday!

May His death and resurrection not be in vain in our lives ijn! — Oluwabukunolami (@Bukunolamy2000) April 15, 2022

Good morning folks & happy Good Friday to you. Whatever you're gonna be doing, whether you're working or you have the day off, I hope you have a good day. Look after yourselves & each other won't you folks, & keep safe & well too. Take care xx ❤ pic.twitter.com/RTNgrc3aq0 — Mark Rigby (@markandrew66) April 15, 2022

Good morning tweeters. Let’s hope Good Friday is just that. Wishing you all a safe and happy day. Off on a few errands then I can be found in my garden enjoying the quiet. Hugs and Much love ❤️ — Suzy 💙💛🕊 (@SuzyMouzy) April 15, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:02 PM IST