e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Netizens commemorate Good Friday on Twitter

Netizens commemorate Good Friday on Twitter

Here's what they have shared

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

(Image source: listuguj.ca)
(Image source: listuguj.ca)
Advertisement

Good Friday marks the day when Jesus sacrificed his life for the sins of humanity by taking the punishment and dying on the cross. The death was not simple and instant, it took a few days.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend prayers at the church and many observe fasting and penance.

For those unfamiliar with the Christian faith, the term Good Friday might make you think it's associated with happiness or goodness but it’s about the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.

The sacrifice of Jesus through his crucifixion is recalled on this day.

Before Jesus the cross did not signify anything, it was just an object used for execution, more precisely for crucifixion. After his death, the cross became the symbol of Christianity.

On the occasion of Good Friday Netizens took to Twitter and flooded it

Have a look, at what they have shared:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:02 PM IST