Mumbai: Japan to help develop hi-speed train care facility

Mumbai: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd has signed an agreement with a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design and construction of Sabarmati Depot comprising a workshop, inspection sheds, various buildings, maintenance facilities and associated works in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The design of the facility is based on shinkansen (bullet train) maintenance facilities at Sendai and Kanazawa in Japan. Around 250 types of more than 800 specialised machines are required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock which will all be procured from Japan. These include systems to check vibrations, temperature and noise levels, which are critical for high-speed running and to ensure passenger comfort. The depot will have all safety features to ensure safe and reliable maintenance of high-speed train sets.

The depot will incorporate the latest architectural features like proper ventilation, noise and dust suppression, safety features, a facility to harvest rainwater, natural lighting in addition to LED-based artificial lighting systems and a provision to install solar panels on the roof of sheds and buildings in future. The facility will also be equipped with other modern features like a building management system, IT and data network system, fire detection and alarm system, access control system etc. The preparatory work for the construction of the facility is already in progress under another package.